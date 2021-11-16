US Markets
ALV

Sweden's Autoliv expects to outgrow LVP market by 4 percentage points in 2022-2024

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published

Automotive supplier Autoliv expects to grow organically by around 4 percentage points more than light vehicle production (LVP) growth per year in the 2022-2024 period, it said on Tuesday.

STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Automotive supplier Autoliv ALIVsdb.STALV.N expects to grow organically by around 4 percentage points more than light vehicle production (LVP) growth per year in the 2022-2024 period, it said on Tuesday.

In a statement ahead of company presentations to investors and media later in the day the company said it targets a 12% adjusted operating margin for the period.

It also announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion over the next three years.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, Editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular