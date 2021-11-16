Sweden's Autoliv expects to outgrow LVP market by 4 percentage points in 2022-2024

STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Automotive supplier Autoliv ALIVsdb.STALV.N expects to grow organically by around 4 percentage points more than light vehicle production (LVP) growth per year in the 2022-2024 period, it said on Tuesday.

In a statement ahead of company presentations to investors and media later in the day the company said it targets a 12% adjusted operating margin for the period.

It also announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion over the next three years.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, Editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.