Sweden's Atlas Copco Q3 reported profit matches forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Compressor, vacuum pump and industrial tools maker Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST reported operating earnings in line with analysts' forecasts on Thursday for the July-September quarter, and said it expected demand to remain at the current level through the end of the year.

Third-quarter operating earnings at the Swedish group were 4.76 billion Swedish crowns ($545.48 million), down from a year-ago 5.84 billion, and exactly in line with the mean forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

The operating profit, adjusted for items affecting comparability, was 5.02 billion crowns. Non-recurring items were not adjusted for in the Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.7262 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.