Sweden's Atlas Copco profit beats forecast as orders hit record

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Engineering group Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST said it expected demand to remain at the current high level in the near term after posting first-quarter earnings and order intake above market expectations on Tuesday.

Atlas, Sweden's most valuable company by market capitalisation, said the strong order growth was mainly due to increased demand for vacuum equipment to the semiconductor industry.

The maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools reported an adjusted operating profit of 5.65 billion Swedish crowns ($671.99 million), up from 5.10 billion a year earlier and beating the 5.54 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv analysts' poll.

Order intake rose 18% on an organic, or like-for-like, basis to a record 30.5 billion crowns, topping analysts' expectations at 28.8 billion crowns.

"The customers’ activity level as well as their willingness to invest in new equipment continued the improvement seen already in the previous quarter," the company said in a statement.

"A large part was due to increased demand for vacuum equipment to the semiconductor industry, but all business areas achieved good growth for both equipment and service," Chief Executive Mats Rahmstrom added.

Shares in Atlas Copco, which rivals U.S. Ingersoll Rand IR.N and Germany's Pfeiffer Vacuum PV.DE, fell 0.4% at 1013 GMT, compared to a 1.1% decline ahead of the report.

Atlas shares were up around 28% so far this year through Monday.

($1 = 8.4079 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.