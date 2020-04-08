Sweden's Assa Abloy profit falls as pandemic slams Asian business

By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, April 8 (Reuters) - Swedish lockmaker Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST said its operating earnings fell steeply in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak hit its Asian business and started to bite into profitability also elsewhere.

The world's biggest lockmaker said late on Tuesday its operating profit in January to March fell to 2.75 billion Swedish crowns ($274 million) from 3.25 billion crowns a year ago, while like-for-like sales contracted 3%.

Analysts had forecast a 3.01 billion profit, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

The results were preliminary, with its full quarterly report due on April 29.

"Due to the spread of COVID-19 and the unprecedented lock down globally in our core markets, the start of 2020 has been challenging," Assa Abloy Chief Executive Nico Delvaux said.

Assa said that while business in Asia, particularly China, had been hit hard by the outbreak, operations elsewhere had faced only supply chain challenges from February, while sales had not significantly fallen until March, reflecting the later spread of the disease in regions such as Europe.

"To address the situation that has arisen due to the COVID-19 outbreak, several cost measures and cash flow initiatives are being taken across the group," it said.

"Amongst others we are implementing reduced working hours, temporary and permanent layoffs, travel bans (and) reduction of consultants, as well as delays of projects."

Still, the earnings impact in businesses outside Asia took some analysts by surprise, with Jefferies pointing to large profitability drops seen in Assa's Europe, Middle East and Africa unit and Global Technologies unit.

"We thought COVID-19 would primarily impact the company's operations in Asia Pacific in (the first quarter) but to our surprise it did have an impact on the entire group," Jefferies said in a research note.

In the quarter Assa's organic sales growth dropped 34% in the Asia Pacific division and by 4% in the Europe, Middle East and Africa unit.

Assa Abloy lowered its proposed annual dividend payout last month due to the uncertainty created by the pandemic.

($1 = 10.0226 Swedish crowns)

