Sweden's Assa Abloy looks to vaccines to unlock recovery

Q4 adjusted op profit down 14%

Net sales down 7%

Cost cuts helped support margins

Proposes raised dividend of 3.90 SEK/share

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sweden's Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST, the world's biggest lockmaker, missed fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit forecasts on Friday as new lockdowns outweighed cost-cutting efforts.

New restrictions affected its Global Technologies division in particular but cost cuts and strong residential demand in core markets helped cushion the impact at group level, the company said.

Operating profit before items affecting comparability fell to 3.48 billion crowns ($411 million) from 4.05 billion a year earlier. That missing the 3.63 billion forecast by analysts, Refinitiv SmartEstimate showed.

Net sales for the October-December quarter fell 7%.

Assa Abloy shares were down 2% in opening trade.

"The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to much weaker and volatile demand in 2020," CEO Nico Delvaux said in a statement.

"As the vaccine program is rolled out, we expect restrictions to be gradually phased out, trust and mobility to return and demand in general to improve."

Assa Abloy proposed a dividend of 3.90 crowns per share for 2020, up from 3.85 crowns for 2019.

It estimated costs for a restructuring programme launched in the quarter would total 1.37 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.4686 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom aned Jason Neely)

