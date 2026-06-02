Sweden's Assa Abloy Buys Canada's Sentinel Dock & Door For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Swedish lock maker Assa Abloy AB (ASS.L, ASAZF, ASSAb.ST) on Tuesday announced that it has acquired Sentinel Dock & Door, a Canadian commercial dock and door service company, to expand its presence in the country. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sentinel will become part of the Industrial Business unit within Assa Abloy's Entrance Systems division. The Swedish firm said the purchase would add to earnings per share from the start.

Ontario -based Sentinel, founded in 1983, employes around 375 people. The acquired company reported sales of about C$137 million or 960 million Swedish Kroner for 2025, with what Assa Abloy described as a good EBIT margin.

"The acquisition of Sentinel significantly strengthens our direct channel presence, including service, and broadens our footprint across Canada," Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division, said.

On the Stockholm stock exchange, shares of Assa Abloy were gaining 0.98 percent, changing hands at 330.50 Swedish kroner.

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