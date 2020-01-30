Sweden's AB Volvo unveils bumper payout as Q4 profit beats forecast

Contributor
Niklas Pollard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter core earnings on Thursday and unveiled plans for a payout to shareholders that easily beat market expectations.

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST reported a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter core earnings on Thursday and unveiled plans for a payout to shareholders that easily beat market expectations.

Operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines fell to 9.2 billion crowns ($969 million) from a year-ago adjusted 10.6 billion, beating an analysts' mean forecast of 8.4 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 9.4970 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters