Sweden's AB Volvo starts series production of heavy electric trucks

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST said on Wednesday it was starting series production of heavy electric trucks.

It said in a statement it was beginning series production of the electric versions of models Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX, which represent around two thirds of group sales.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

