Sweden's AB Volvo reports smaller fall than expected in Q3 core profit

Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported on Friday a better third-quarter core profit than expected as its business gradually improved from a COVID-19-induced slump earlier in the year.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines fell to 7.22 billion crowns ($813.2 million) from 10.9 billion crowns a year-ago.

Analysts had on average forecast a profit of 5.82 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 8.8786 Swedish crowns)

