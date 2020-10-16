Sweden's AB Volvo reports smaller fall than expected in Q3 core profit

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST reported on Friday a better third-quarter core profit than expected as its business gradually improved from a COVID-19-induced slump earlier in the year.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines fell to 7.22 billion crowns ($813.2 million) from 10.9 billion crowns a year-ago.

Analysts had on average forecast a profit of 5.82 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 8.8786 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.