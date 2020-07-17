Sweden's AB Volvo posts forecast-beating Q2 profit amid pandemic

Swedish truck maker AB Volvo eked out a better than expected core profit in the second quarter as it weathered a raging pandemic that has disrupted production and sent order bookings tumbling in markets across the globe.

Adjusted operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines fell to 3.27 billion Swedish crowns ($360 million) from a year-ago 15.1 billion to come in far above analysts' mean forecast for a profit of only 17 million, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 9.0799 Swedish crowns)

