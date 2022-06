Sweden won't inject more capital into airline SAS, minister says

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Swedish government will not inject fresh capital into struggling airline SAS SAS.ST, Industry Minister Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson told a news conference on Tuesday.

The government is however willing to convert debt to equity, he said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Stine Jacobsen)

