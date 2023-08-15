Sweden, UK lead European shares lower as inflation data stokes rate-hike fears

By Shashwat Chauhan

Aug 15 (Reuters) - UK and Swedish stocks led declines among European peers on Tuesday after inflation data from both countries triggered worries about high interest rates, while China-exposed shares fell as Beijing's policy support did little to boost confidence.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.8% touching a one-week low, while both London's FTSE 100 .FTSE and Stockholm stocks .OMXSPI fell over 1%.

The real estate sector .SX86P, often considered a bond proxy, slid 1.6%, leading sectoral falls.

"The risk is that you might see sticky inflation on the back of this wage growth," said Andreas Bruckne, European equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Even as China's central bank cut key policy rates on Tuesday, analysts say more support is needed to revitalise growth.

Luxury heavyweights LVMH LVMH.PA, Hermes HRMS.PA and Kering PRTP.PA, who have heavy exposure to China, slipped between 0.9% and 1.4%.

HSBC HSBA.L, Europe's largest bank which also does business in China, fell 1.7%, weighing on the STOXX 600.

Danone SA DANO.PA fell 1.3% after Bernstein downgraded the world's largest yoghurt maker's stock to "underperform" from "market perform."

The benchmark STOXX 600 has come off its over one-year highs hit in July, pressured by elevated concerns over China's economy and sharp movements in bond yields.

Britain'sMarks & SpencerMKS.L jumped 7.6%, rising to the top of the STOXX 600 after the retailer raised its profit outlook. The broader retail index .SXRPwas the only sectoral outlier, gaining 0.1%.

PandoraPNDORA.COadded 0.4% after the Danish jewellery maker raised its full-year revenue outlook as it reported second-quarter sales above analyst forecasts.

A survey from ZEW economic research institute showed German investor morale improved unexpectedly in August.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Eileen Soreng)

