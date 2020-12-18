US Markets

Sweden to resume 5G spectrum auctions after court clash with Huawei

Contributors
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

STOCKHOLM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms regulator PTS will resume 5G spectrum auctions on January 19, it said on Friday, after a court earlier in the week found in its favour in a spat with Chinese equipment maker Huawei.

On Wednesday, a Swedish appeals court partly granted an appeal by PTS over its plan to exclude Huawei [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL] from the country's 5G networks, but also ruled that the Chinese firm could pursue a legal challenge over its exclusion.

PTS said in a statement it had been in contact with the participating players and will hold the auction despite the fact that the conditions will be subject to legal examination.

The auctions, crucial for the deployment of 5G in the country, have been delayed twice - once for a security review, and the second time over a lawsuit filed by Huawei.

Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The telecoms regulator had initially given companies taking part in 5G spectrum auctions until Jan. 1, 2025 to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from their existing infrastructure and core functions.

But it was forced to halt the auctions after a court injunction.

Sweden has followed Britain in banning Huawei equipment from 5G networks, citing national security risks.

