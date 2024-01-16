News & Insights

Sweden to raise Forsmark 1 nuclear reactor output

January 16, 2024 — 05:33 am EST

OSLO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sweden's Forsmark 1 nuclear reactor will be allowed to increase its power capacity to a maximum level of 1,070 megawatt (MW) during the ongoing partial outage of Forsmark 2, a regulatory statement released by power exchange Nord Pool showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen) ((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;)) Keywords: SWEDEN NUCLEAR/ (URGENT)

