Sweden to further investigate Nord Stream pipeline damage

Adds quotes, background

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Sweden has ordered additional investigations to be carried out of the damage done last month to the two Nord Stream pipelines, the prosecutor in charge of the case said in a statement on Friday.

Sweden and Denmark have both concluded that four leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by explosions, but have not said who might be responsible. World leaders have called it an act of sabotage.

"I've decided together with the security police to carry out a number of additional investigations at the scene of the crime," lead prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said.

"The Armed Forces have upon request decided to assist in the investigation," he added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.