World Markets
AZN

Sweden to donate at least 3 million vaccine doses to COVAX in 2021

Contributor
Johan Ahlander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR

Sweden will donate 3 million doses vaccine to the COVAX facility in 2021, up from a previous pledge of 1 million doses, Sweden's government said in a statement on Monday.

STOCKHOLM, May 25 (Reuters) - Sweden will donate 3 million doses vaccine to the COVAX facility in 2021, up from a previous pledge of 1 million doses, Sweden's government said in a statement on Monday.

"In this way Sweden contributes to more than our share of the EU's target of donating at least 100 million doses to low- and middle income countries in 2021," the government said in the statement.

Sweden said earlier in May it would donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to COVAX. L1N2MQ0EX

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Louise Heavens)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Financial trends in Brazil

    Avenue Securities Founder & CEO Roberto Lee joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss financial trends in Brazil.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular