News & Insights

Sweden starts corruption probe of Alecta's Heimstaden investment

November 23, 2023 — 07:54 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

Adds quote, Alecta spokesperson, detail in paragraphs 2-5

OSLO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor said on Thursday he had begun a preliminary investigation into suspected corruption concerning investments made by pension manager Alecta, following a report to police last week by Sweden's financial watchdog (FSA).

The FSA in its report asked police to investigate whether one or more people were guilty of corruption linked to Alecta's investment in property group Heimstaden Bostad.

"I can confirm that a preliminary investigation has begun regarding the FSA's report concerning suspected corruption," prosecutor Johan Lindmark said in a statement on Thursday.

An Alecta spokesperson said the company had handed over all material requested by the prosecutor and would continue to offer its assistance.

Heimstaden Bostad's parent company Heimstaden did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Heimstaden last week said the investigation did not directly affect the group.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto and Anna Ringstrom)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.