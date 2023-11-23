Sweden starts corruption probe of Alecta's Heimstaden investment

Adds quote, Alecta spokesperson, detail in paragraphs 2-5

OSLO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor said on Thursday he had begun a preliminary investigation into suspected corruption concerning investments made by pension manager Alecta, following a report to police last week by Sweden's financial watchdog (FSA).

The FSA in its report asked police to investigate whether one or more people were guilty of corruption linked to Alecta's investment in property group Heimstaden Bostad.

"I can confirm that a preliminary investigation has begun regarding the FSA's report concerning suspected corruption," prosecutor Johan Lindmark said in a statement on Thursday.

An Alecta spokesperson said the company had handed over all material requested by the prosecutor and would continue to offer its assistance.

Heimstaden Bostad's parent company Heimstaden did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Heimstaden last week said the investigation did not directly affect the group.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto and Anna Ringstrom)

