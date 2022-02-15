Sweden sets plan for up to 120 TWh of offshore wind power capacity

Sweden presented plans on Tuesday to build offshore wind power plants that will generate 20-30 terawatt hours (TWh) per year, with an aim to reach 120 TWh at a later stage.

The areas are located in the waters both east and west of Sweden, the Nordic country's government said.

"This way we secure the electricity supply, enable the (energy) transition and secure good electricity prices in the long term," Energy Minister Khashayar Farmanbar said in a statement.

