News & Insights

Sweden sees smaller drop in GDP this year, less growth in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

June 30, 2023 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

Adds finance minister quotes

STOCKHOLM, June 30 (Reuters) - The Swedish government on Friday slightly raised its forecast for the Nordic country's economy for this year while lowering growth expectations for 2024.

The government in a statement predicted GDP would decline by 0.4% in 2023, up from a previous expectation of a 1.0% decline, and grow by 0.8% next year, down from 1.2% seen previously.

It forecast headline inflation of 5.8% this year and 2.4% in 2024 against 5.9% and 2.2%, respectively, seen in April.

Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson told a news conference that fighting far too high inflation remained a priority, as it was a root cause for many problems in the economy.

"This is maybe one of the most worrying parts in the economy right now: that the housing market is under pressure and that housing investments are weighing on economic growth," she said.

Builders are facing higher input costs while housing prices drop and interest rates rise, she noted.

"Profitability is not the same today as a few years ago, and we believe this will keep weighing on the economy. So far we don't see very high unemployment in this sector but the risk is apparent that we will do so."

The government has said earlier that it is ready to step in to stem the fallout from a property rout if tumbling prices cause a wider crisis - a potential harbinger of trouble across Europe.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik, Louise Rasmussen)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.