Sweden reports first confirmed case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

Johan Ahlander Reuters
One case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Sweden, the Public Health Agency said on Monday.

The case was detected in a test taken a little over a week ago from a person who had travelled from South Africa, it said in a statement.

"It was expected that we would find the variant in Sweden as well, as it has been discovered in several other countries in Europe. The information we have about the variant means that we should take it very seriously until we know more about it," the agency said.

It provided no further information on the state of the person infected.

The WHO said on Monday the Omicron coronavirus variant carried a very high risk of infection surges as more countries closed their borders and reported cases of the new strain.

