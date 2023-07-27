News & Insights

Sweden rejects Vattenfall's planned Stora Middelgrund wind farm -TT

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

July 27, 2023 — 04:58 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, July 27 (Reuters) - The Swedish government has rejected utility Vattenfall's application to construct a wind farm at Stora Middelgrund on Sweden's west coast, news agency TT reported on Thursday.

Vattenfall had said it planned to build around 50 wind turbines at Stora Middelgrund, each measuring some 290 metres (950 feet) in height, with the aim of producing between 2.5 and 3.0 terrawatt hours (TWh) of power per year.

A spokesperson for the Swedish minister for climate and enterprise was not immediately available for comment.

A Vattenfall spokesperson said the company could not immediately comment on the news report.

