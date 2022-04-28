Sweden rejects power grid exemption requests

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Swedish Energy Markets Inspectorate (Ei) has turned down six requests by the country's electricity transmissions system operator (TSO) to limit the capacity it must make available to power traders, it said on Wednesday.

European Union rules stipulate that TSOs must make at least 70% of the capacity of power cables running between different price zones available to traders, as a way to ensure the free flow of power in the internal electricity market.

Sweden is divided into four different bidding zones, and TSO Svenska kraftnaet in October had sought exemptions for eight domestic and international connections to help it deal with unwanted flows and grid bottlenecks.

The regulator said it turned down four requests to extend derogations granted for 2020 and 2021 by another year on interconnection cables with Denmark, Germany, Poland and Lithuania, as they had not been applied in 2021 and the flow situation is expected to improve with every passing year.

Two further requests for transmission lines crossing bidding zones internally in Sweden were rejected because the 70% rule does not apply to domestic lines, it added.

Meanwhile, the regulator said it was minded to agree to Svenska kraftnaet's derogation requests for connections to western Denmark and Finland to deal with flow issues caused by reduced nuclear power generation at the Ringhals reactor and new connections between the Nordics and continental Europe.

However, it has referred the two cases to the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) for a decision because both Denmark and Finland oppose an exemption, Ei said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

