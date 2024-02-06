News & Insights

Sweden prosecutor statement on Nord Stream blasts due on Wednesday

February 06, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The prosecutor leading Sweden's investigation into the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts in the Baltic Sea in 2022 expects to make an announcement on the case on Wednesday, his office said on Tuesday.

The Swedish prosecutor's office said on Monday a statement would likely come some time this week and would contain a decision on whether to drop the case, press charges or request that someone is detained.

The multi-billion dollar Nord Stream pipelines transporting Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea were ruptured by a series of blasts in Swedish and Danish waters, releasing vast amounts of methane into the air.

Danish police have said the pipelines were hit by powerful explosions and Swedish investigators have confirmed that traces of explosives found on site conclusively showed that sabotage had taken place.

