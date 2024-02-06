News & Insights

Sweden plans to stop probe into Nord Stream blasts -German media

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

February 06, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by Johan Ahlander for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sweden plans to close its investigation into the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea in 2022 after apparently failing to identify a suspect, several German media outlets reported on Tuesday.

According to information from the Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Die Zeit newspapers, and broadcasters NDR and WDR, the prosecutor leading Sweden's investigation will announce the end of the proceedings in the country in the coming days.

The Swedish prosecutor's press spokesperson declined to comment on the media report, citing the ongoing investigation.

Since the blasts occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, both countries are investigating, as well as Germany, where the pipes land.

The end of the Swedish investigation will have no impact on the proceedings in Germany, according to the media outlets.

