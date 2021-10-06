US Markets
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Johan Ahlander Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

STOCKHOLM, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sweden will pause the use of Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine for people born 1991 and later after reports of possible rare side effects, such as myocarditis, the Swedish health agency said on Wednesday.

"The Swedish Public Health Agency has decided to suspend the use of Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, for everyone born 1991 and later, for precautionary reasons," it said in a statement.

"The cause is signals of an increased risk of side effects such as myocarditis and pericarditis. However, the risk of being affected is very small," it said.

    Most Popular