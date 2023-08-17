Sweden must tighten monetary policy for a significant time -Riksbank's Breman

Adds quotes in paragraphs 2-3, background in paragraphs 4-5

STOCKHOLM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank must keep a tight monetary policy for a significant period of time to ensure that inflation continues to fall towards the target, First Deputy Governor Anna Breman said on Thursday.

"Inflation has fallen, and it is of utmost importance that the decline now continues as inflation is still far from the target. I will not tolerate high inflation becoming entrenched," Breman said in prepared remarks for a speech.

"It is already clear that monetary policy needs to be tightened for a significant period ahead," she said.

Surging inflation has led the Riksbank to raise its policy rate at each of its last seven meetings, taking borrowing costs to 3.75% from 0% in April last year.

With inflation well above the 2% target, the Riksbank is expected to announce a further hike on Sept. 21. Markets are pricing in the chance of more tightening in Nov., despite a sharp slowdown in growth and a shaky housing market. 0#RIBA=

