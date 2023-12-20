Sweden may not need to raise rates again, Riksbank governor says

Adds background in paragraphs 4-6, think tank forecast in paragraph 7

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sweden has seen several positive developments regarding inflation both at home and abroad since the end of November, and may not need to raise rates again, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Wednesday.

"Recent developments are welcome and suggest that inflation can continue to fall without our raising the interest rate further," Thedeen said in the text of a speech published on the central bank's website.

"But if there is one of the lessons I have learned from this turbulent period, it is that forecasts can be wrong. It is therefore still important to follow developments to see how they affect the economic outlook and inflation prospects and to adjust monetary policy accordingly," he added.

At its most recent meeting in November, the central bank kept its policy rate on hold at 4.00% but said it was ready to hike again if inflation proved stubborn.

Markets, however, not only see the hiking cycle as over, but expect the Riksbank to start cutting rates sometime in the middle of next year. 0#RIBA=

A bigger than expected drop in inflation and a stronger crown since the November rate decision has strengthened that view. EURSEK=

Earlier on Wednesday, leading think tank NIER said it expected inflation to fall rapidly ahead and the Riksbank to start cutting rates in summer next year with the policy rate ending 2024 at around 3.3%.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

