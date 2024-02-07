News & Insights

Sweden ends investigation into Nord Stream pipeline blasts

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

February 07, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom, Johan Ahlander, Niklas Pollard, Stine Jacobsen, Nora Buli, Nerijus Adomaitis for Reuters ->

Adds background from paragraph 3

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would drop further investigation into explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, confirming earlier media reports.

"The conclusion of the investigation is that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply and that the investigation therefore should be closed," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

The multi-billion dollar Nord Stream pipelines transporting Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea were ruptured by a series of blasts in Swedish and Danish waters in September 2022, releasing vast amounts of methane into the air.

Danish police have said the pipelines were hit by powerful explosions and Swedish investigators in have confirmed that traces of explosives found on site conclusively showed that sabotage had taken place.

Sweden, Denmark and Germany launched separate investigations into the Nord Stream blasts, each tightly controlling information. The Danish and German probes are still ongoing.

If no conclusive evidence is found by either of the remaining investigations, the mystery behind one of the most audacious acts of infrastructure sabotage in modern history could remain unsolved.

Baltic Sea gas pipelines and telecoms cables damaged https://tmsnrt.rs/3FegRZS

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard in Stockholm, Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen, Nora Buli in Oslo and Nerijus Adomaitis in London, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.