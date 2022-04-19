Sweden boosts spending to offset inflation impact, Ukraine war

Adds detail, background, graph, fresh quotes

STOCKHOLM, April 19 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left government said on Tuesday its spring mini-budget would boost spending by 35 billon Swedish crowns ($3.64 billion) as it juggles the impact of the war in Ukraine, soaring inflation and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economy bounced back quickly from the pandemic and despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it is expected to remain relatively strong.

However, surging inflation has forced the government into measures to ease the impact of higher energy and fuel prices on consumers, while it has also promised a rapid boost in defence spending.

"Now we are in a new situation with war in a region near us," Social Democrat Finance Minister Mikael Damberg said.

"We have a better position that many other European countries. But we are nevertheless being impacted. We expect growth in Sweden to be a bit lower at the same time as inflation will be higher."

Military spending will rise over time to 2% of GDP, the level NATO recommends to its members, with defence getting an extra 2.8 billion crowns already this year.

Sweden is not a member of the 30-nation alliance, but the government is reconsidering its security policy in the light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

The budget also set aside 9.8 billion to help Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Sweden to escape the war and 8 billion crowns for pandemic-related healthcare measures, including funding a fourth vaccine dose to cover the 10 million population.

The government reckons the pandemic has cost tax-payers around 600 billion crowns so far.

Pensioners got a 4.2 billion crown boost. Despite the extra spending plans, most of which had already been announced, public finances are in good shape with government debt seen falling to around 31% of GDP next year.

At the start of the month, the government forecast growth this year of 3.1%. Inflation was seen averaging 4.6% this year.

