Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE gear for use by firms taking part in 5G spectrum auction

STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) on Tuesday banned the use of products from China's Huawei HWT.UL and ZTE 000063.SZ by companies taking part in a 5G spectrum auction scheduled for next month.

The PTS said the setting of the licence conditions followed assessments made by the Swedish Armed Forces and the Swedish Security Service.

It has approved the participation of Hi3G Access, Net4Mobility, Telia Sverige TELIA.ST and Teracom in the planned auction of 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz bands.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Jason Neely)

