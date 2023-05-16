News & Insights

Sweden approves construction of some 100 offshore wind turbines

May 16, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, May 16 (Reuters) - The Swedish government has approved the construction of around 100 wind turbines off Sweden's west coast in two new wind farms, it said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference the government had approved state-owned utility Vattenfall's 80-turbine Kattegatt Syd project and OX2's OX2SE.ST around 20-turbine project Galene.

The government said the two projects would have a combined capacity of around 6.5 terrawatt hours of electricity per year, enough to cover the needs of around one million households.

Galene is one of two parts of OX2's larger Galatea-Galene project.

