Sweden Addresses Pandemic Differently Than Other Countries

Sweden recommends working from home and social distancing, but bars and restaurants remain open. Its death rate is double that of the U.S.

Sweden recommends working from home and social distancing, but bars and restaurants remain open. Its death rate is double that of the U.S.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases continue to grow in the U.S., albeit at a slower rate. Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reports more than 557,000 coronavirus cases and deaths have topped 22,000.

Most of America continues to shelter-in-place to slow the spread of the virus and to try to ease the burden on its health-care system. Sweden, on the other hand, has broken ranks with European neighbors. Officials there recommend working from home and social distancing, but bars and restaurants remain open.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_7f76aac92333adb282c215be.json

Sweden reports 10,483 cases and 899 deaths, according to Hopkins. It is, of course, is a smaller country than the U.S., with roughly 10 million residents compared with America’s 330 million. Infection rates have been rising, but growth in the number of Swedes infected as lagged behind the growth in number of U.S. residents infected.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_2656091b2603f850c3383307.json

Testing data for Sweden isn’t readily available. Officials have sent out home test kits to estimate how many citizens have recovered. The U.S. has conducted more than 2.8 million tests as of Monday morning.

Swedish mortality—deaths compared with diagnosed cases—is 8.6%. In the U.S., mortality is at 4%. New York City remains the epicenter of the U.S. viral outbreak. The City’s death toll is approaching 7,000 and mortality is higher than the American average at 6.6%.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently called for blood donations from recovered patients. Plasma with Covid-19 antibodies is being investigated as a treatment for those not yet recovered.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_96c3f9267e8199efb98c576e.json

Globally, mortality is running at 6.2%. Covid-19 diagnoses around the world now top 1.8 million. Recorded deaths are almost 115,000.

The World Health Organization reported 85,679 new Covid-19 cases Sunday. Case growth has been growing around 80,000 to 90,000 a day for the past few days.

The battle against Covid-19 continues to dominate stock trading. U.S. stocks were poised to follow a week of gains with losses to open Monday’s trading session.

The pause feels reasonable. Stocks took off last week as investors started to feel better about the Covid-19 pandemic as the growth in the number of new cases diagnosed daily slowed.

The S&P 500 rose 12% and finished up 25% from its March low. The corresponding gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 13%, leaving it up 27.8% from its low. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 10.6% last week, raising it 23% off its low.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all off about 0.3% around 8:45 a.m. .

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.