Swedbank's Q3 net profit rises more than expected

Adds CEO quote, detail

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank SWEDa.ST reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday and said the economy remained resilient despite turbulence and higher interest rates.

Sweden's biggest mortgage lender said net profit rose to 9.13 billion crowns ($817 million) from a year-ago 5.59 billion, against a mean forecast of 8.57 billion in a LSEG poll of analysts.

"Our business is stable and profitable at a time of war, uncertainty and transition," CEO Jens Henriksson told reporters. "In these uncertain times we once again deliver a stable result."

Several rapid rate hikes by the Swedish central bank since the start of last year has boosted interest income at Swedbank but has also put pressure on real estate markets and property owners and developers.

Swedbank, a rival to lenders such as Handelsbanken SHBa.ST, Nordea NDAFI.HE and SEB SEBa.ST, said interest income, which includes revenues from mortgages, rose to 12.9 billion crowns from 8.36 billion a year ago, just ahead of the 12.7 billion seen by analysts.

($1 = 11.1769 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.