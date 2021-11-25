Swedbank to adapt routines in Denmark after Danish FSA decision

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published


Swedbank said on Thursday that Denmark's financial watchdog had decided the Swedish bank's branch in the country must adapt its internal anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing routines (AML/CTF) to comply with local regulations.

Swedbank said it had updated the routines and processes used in AML/CTF work at group level, while modifications at the Danish branch had not been made quickly enough.

"We respect and concur with the DFSA’s decision. In accordance with our Group-wide framework, we will now establish a complete AML/CTF framework for the Danish market," Head of Swedish Banking at Swedbank Mikael Bjorknert said in a statement.

"The DFSA's decision refers to shortcomings in routines and processes, not whether money laundering/terrorism financing has taken place in Swedbank's Danish branch, which has a limited number of customers and one office," the bank added.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

