Swedbank to adapt routines in Denmark after Danish FSA decision

STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Swedbank SWEDa.ST said on Thursday that Denmark's financial watchdog had decided the Swedish bank's branch in the country must adapt its internal anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing routines (AML/CTF) to comply with local regulations.

Swedbank said it had updated the routines and processes used in AML/CTF work at group level, while modifications at the Danish branch had not been made quickly enough.

"We respect and concur with the DFSA’s decision. In accordance with our Group-wide framework, we will now establish a complete AML/CTF framework for the Danish market," Head of Swedish Banking at Swedbank Mikael Bjorknert said in a statement.

"The DFSA's decision refers to shortcomings in routines and processes, not whether money laundering/terrorism financing has taken place in Swedbank's Danish branch, which has a limited number of customers and one office," the bank added.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

