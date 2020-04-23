Swedbank swings to Q1 loss on Baltic fine, coronavirus hit

Adds CEO comment, context, details

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank SWEDa.ST on Thursday reported its first quarterly loss since 2009, as it was hit by both coronavirus-related credit losses and a record fine for poor anti-money laundering controls.

Swedbank recorded a net loss of 1.69 billion Swedish crowns ($167.32 million) compared to a 5.27 billion gain for the first quarter of 2019.

The lender was hit with a record 4 billion crown fine on March 19 when Sweden's financial watchdog found serious deficiencies in the bank's anti-money laundering policies in the Baltic region.

"The major downturn in March, coupled with the Swedish FSA’s administrative fine, led to a negative result for the whole quarter," said CEO Jens Henriksson.

Henriksson said credit impairments were 2.2 billion crowns, compared to a year-ago 218 million, due to a deteriorating outlook and a big drop in oil prices.

Swedbank said on April 8 that it expected to report a loss for the first quarter of 2020.

The bank revised its cost target for 2020 to be around 21.5 billion crowns, up 1.5 billion from its previous view, with much of the increase down to fixing anti-money laundering controls.

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages, rose to 6.69 billion crowns from 6.42 billion a year ago, as the bank drew gains from the Riksbank's interest rate hike in December. This beat the Refinitiv estimate of 6.46 billion.

The bank said late on Wednesday it was putting the decision on whether to go ahead with the payment of its annual dividend on hold until the consequences of the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus became clearer.

($1 = 10.1004 Swedish crowns)

