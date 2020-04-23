Swedbank swings to Q1 loss on Baltic fine, coronavirus hit

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank SWEDa.ST on Thursday reported its first quarterly loss since 2009, as it was hit by both coronavirus-related credit losses and a record fine for poor anti-money laundering controls.

Swedbank recorded a net loss of 1.69 billion Swedish crowns ($167.32 million) compared to a 5.27 billion gain for the first quarter of 2019.

Swedbank said on April 8 that it expected to report a loss for Q1 of 2020.

($1 = 10.1004 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

((Colm.Fulton@thomsonreuters.com;))

