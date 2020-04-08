Swedbank sees Q1 loss as costs, COVID-19 weigh

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Swedbank will report a first-quarter loss due to rising costs, credit impairments related to the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as a previously announced fine after a money laundering-related investigation, it said on Wednesday.

STOCKHOLM, April 8 (Reuters) - Swedbank SWEDa.ST will report a first-quarter loss due to rising costs, credit impairments related to the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as a previously announced fine after a money laundering-related investigation, it said on Wednesday.

"The Swedish Financial Supervision Authority imposed administrative penalty of SEK 4 billion ($397 million), credit impairments equivalent to around SEK 2.2 billion together with rising expenses are expected to lead to a negative result during the first quarter of 2020," Swedbank said.

($1 = 10.0683 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More