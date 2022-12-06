Swedbank sees 300 basis points of capital in excess of target by 2025

STOCKHOLM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swedbank SWEDa.ST said on Tuesday it expected to have generated around 300 basis points of capital in excess of its target management buffer of 200 basis points by 2025 as the Swedish banking group outlined strategy for the coming years.

The rival of banks including Handelsbanken SHBa.ST, SEB SEBa.ST and Nordea NDAFI.HE said in a statement it would maintain its dividend policy of a 50% payout ratio and that any excess capital would be distributed to shareholders.

"The timing and size of capital distributions and a potential reassessment of dividend policy over the course of the plan are subject to further clarity on capital needs," the bank said.

The bank is holding a capital markets day for investors and analysts on Tuesday.

