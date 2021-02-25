Swedbank says won't file damages claims against former CEO, board

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Swedbank said on Thursday it had resolved not to file claims for damages against its former top executive and board for the fiscal year 2019, when the Swedish banking group came under investigation over money-laundering breaches in the Baltics.

The bank said in a statement it had arrived at the decision not to seek damages after analysing various legal investigations into the matter which had shown that the likelihood of success with any law suit "was considered extremely low".

"Not to sue is the best decision for the bank and for the bank's owners," Swedbank Chairman Goran Persson said. "A lawsuit would require a lot of time and resources over many years. The management and employees need to direct all their efforts going forward."

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

