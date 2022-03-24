Swedbank says Estonian police suspects it of money laundring in Estonia 2014-2016

Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Swedbank said on Thursday it had been informed by the Estonian Central Criminal Police that it suspects the Swedish bank's Estonian subsidiary of money laundering during the period 2014-2016.

"Swedbank AS has now been served with a suspicion of money laundering. The maximum fine for the suspected crime is EUR 16 million," the bank said in a statement.

