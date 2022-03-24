Swedbank says Estonian police suspects it of money laundring in Estonia 2014-2016

STOCKHOLM, March 24 (Reuters) - Swedbank SWEDa.ST said on Thursday it had been informed by the Estonian Central Criminal Police that it suspects the Swedish bank's Estonian subsidiary of money laundering during the period 2014-2016.

"Swedbank AS has now been served with a suspicion of money laundering. The maximum fine for the suspected crime is EUR 16 million," the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

