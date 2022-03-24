Swedbank says Estonian police suspects it of money laundering in 2014-2016

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, March 24 (Reuters) - Swedbank SWEDa.ST has been informed by the Estonian Central Criminal Police that it suspects the Swedish bank's Estonian subsidiary of money laundering between 2014 and 2016, it said on Thursday.

The Swedish lender said earlier this month that representatives of its Estonian unit, Swedbank AS, had been summoned to an interrogation by police to review whether money laundering or other criminal activities had taken place.

"Swedbank AS has now been served with a suspicion of money laundering. The maximum fine for the suspected crime is 16 million euros ($17.57 million)," the bank said in a statement.

"Swedbank AS will review and analyse the suspicion in detail and continue the cooperation with the authorities to resolve the historical matter."

Sweden's Economic Crime Authority in January charged former Swedbank CEO Birgitte Bonnesen with gross fraud stemming from a Baltic money laundering scandal.

The bank said last year it would not file claims for damages against its former top executive and board for the fiscal year 2019, when it was placed under investigation over money-laundering breaches in the Baltics.

($1 = 0.9105 euros)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Anna Ringstrom and Jason Neely)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.