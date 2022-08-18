Swedbank says claim from pensions agency lacks legal support

Sweden's Swedbank said on Thursday the Swedish Pensions Agency lacked necessary legal support for a claim made in July for 4 billion Swedish crowns ($384.3 million). [nFWN2YI18Y]

The claim on the bank refers to when Swedbank acted as a custodian bank for the fund Optimus High Yield in 2012-2015, it said.

"A custodian bank does not have, and has never had, the type of control and supervisory duties that the Swedish Pensions Agency’s claim is founded upon," the bank said in a statement.

