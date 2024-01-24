Swedbank Q4 Profit Rises YoY - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Swedbank (SWDBY.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter profit increased to 8.32 billion Swedish kronor from 6.79 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 7.38 kronor compared to 6.03 kronor. Fourth quarter total income was 19.03 billion Swedish kronor compared to 15.95 billion Swedish kronor, previous year.

For the full-year 2023, the bank's profit was 34 billion Swedish kronor, an increase of 60 percent compared to the previous year.

The Board proposed to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 15.15 kronor per share.

