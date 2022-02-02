Swedbank Q4 operating profit narrowly lags forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2(Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank SWEDa.ST on Wednesday reported a slightly lower-than-expected operating profit for the fourth quarter as continued global supply problems held back economic growth in home markets.

Swedbank's fourth quarter operating profit fell to 5.97 billion Swedish crowns ($644.93 million) from a year-ago 6.18 billion, narrowly lagging the 6.10 billion analysts expected.

($1 = 9.2568 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.