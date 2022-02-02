Swedbank Q4 operating profit narrowly lags forecast

Contributor
Johan Ahlander Reuters
Published

Swedish bank Swedbank on Wednesday reported a slightly lower-than-expected operating profit for the fourth quarter as continued global supply problems held back economic growth in home markets.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2(Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank SWEDa.ST on Wednesday reported a slightly lower-than-expected operating profit for the fourth quarter as continued global supply problems held back economic growth in home markets.

Swedbank's fourth quarter operating profit fell to 5.97 billion Swedish crowns ($644.93 million) from a year-ago 6.18 billion, narrowly lagging the 6.10 billion analysts expected.

($1 = 9.2568 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More