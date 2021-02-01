Swedbank Q4 net profit tops forecast

Adds details, CEO quote

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank SWEDa.ST reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit on Monday as asset management gains and lower-than-forecast loan losses boosted its earnings.

Swedbank's fourth-quarter net profit rose slightly to 4.5 billion Swedish crowns ($538.35 million) from 4.4 billion Swedish crowns a year earlier, beating the 4.14 billion Swedish crowns analysts expected.

"Swedbank delivered a stable quarter in difficult times," CEO Jens Henriksson said in the report.

Loan losses, a figure closely watched due to a slump in the pandemic-hit wider economy, were at 523 million Swedish crowns, better than 988 million Swedish crowns a year earlier and the loss of 680 million Swedish crowns expected by analysts.

Fee and commission income remained stable at 3.4 billion Swedish crowns compared to 3.4 billion Swedish crowns a year earlier, just ahead of the 3.33 billion Swedish crowns analysts expected as strong performance from asset management offset the impact of the pandemic on cards income.

Interest income, which includes income from mortgages, increased to 6.6 billion Swedish crowns from 6.4 billion Swedish crowns a year earlier, in line with analysts' expectations.

Total expenses increased slightly to 5.6 billion Swedish crown from 5.5 billion Swedish crowns a year earlier. The bank continues to improve its anti-money laundering controls following a record fine from the FSA in March.

The bank proposed a dividend of 2.90 Swedish crowns per share for 2020, which is equal to 25% of net profit for the year, the maximum allowed under emergency coronavirus restrictions on shareholder payouts.

On Jan. 18, Swedbank proposed a dividend of 4.35 Swedish crowns per share for 2019 and said it may consider further dividends when the rules allow.

The bank also said it would no longer provide financing for prospecting of new oil and gas fields as it seeks to move away from funding fossil fuel extracting businesses.

($1 = 8.3589 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Colm.Fulton@thomsonreuters.com;))

