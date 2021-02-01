Swedbank Q4 net profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1(Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank SWEDa.ST on Monday reported a better-than-expected net profit for the fourth quarter as asset management gains and lower than forecast loan losses boosted the bank's earnings.

Swedbank's fourth quarter net profit rose slightly to 4.5 billion Swedish crowns ($538.35 million) from a year-ago 4.4 billion, beating the 4.14 billion analysts expected.

Loan losses, a figure closely watched due to a slump in the pandemic-hit wider economy, were 523 million crowns, better than 988 million a year earlier and the 680 million loss expected by analysts.

($1 = 8.3589 Swedish crowns)

