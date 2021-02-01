Swedbank Q4 net profit tops forecast

Contributor
Colm Fulton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Swedish bank Swedbank on Monday reported a better-than-expected net profit for the fourth quarter as asset management gains and lower than forecast loan losses boosted the bank's earnings.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1(Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank SWEDa.ST on Monday reported a better-than-expected net profit for the fourth quarter as asset management gains and lower than forecast loan losses boosted the bank's earnings.

Swedbank's fourth quarter net profit rose slightly to 4.5 billion Swedish crowns ($538.35 million) from a year-ago 4.4 billion, beating the 4.14 billion analysts expected.

Loan losses, a figure closely watched due to a slump in the pandemic-hit wider economy, were 523 million crowns, better than 988 million a year earlier and the 680 million loss expected by analysts.

($1 = 8.3589 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

((Colm.Fulton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters