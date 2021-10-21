Swedbank Q3 profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank SWEDa.ST on Thursday reported better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter on the back of continued strong growth for mortgages and record commission income.

Swedbank said in a statement its quarterly net profit rose to 5.50 billion Swedish crowns ($639.91 million) from a year-ago 5.26 billion, beating the 5.10 billion seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. L8N2RF167

($1 = 8.5949 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

