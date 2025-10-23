Swedbank Q3 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Swedbank (SWED_A.ST) reported that its third quarter profit declined to 8.5 billion Swedish kronor from 9.4 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. Earnings per share after dilution was 7.53 kronor compared to 8.30 kronor.

Third quarter net interest income declined to 10.8 billion Swedish kronor from 12.2 billion kronor, last year. Total income was 17.11 billion kronor compared to 19.15 billion kronor.

"Our customer focus is producing results," said Jens Henriksson, President and CEO.

