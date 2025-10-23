Markets

Swedbank Q3 Net Income Declines

October 23, 2025 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Swedbank (SWED_A.ST) reported that its third quarter profit declined to 8.5 billion Swedish kronor from 9.4 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. Earnings per share after dilution was 7.53 kronor compared to 8.30 kronor.

Third quarter net interest income declined to 10.8 billion Swedish kronor from 12.2 billion kronor, last year. Total income was 17.11 billion kronor compared to 19.15 billion kronor.

"Our customer focus is producing results," said Jens Henriksson, President and CEO.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.