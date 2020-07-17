Swedbank Q2 net profit beats forecast

Contributor
Colm Fulton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Swedish bank Swedbank on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected fall in net profit for the second quarter as increased lending and deposit-taking helped offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank SWEDa.ST on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected fall in net profit for the second quarter as increased lending and deposit-taking helped offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Swedbank's second quarter net profit fell to 4.85 billion Swedish crowns ($534.4 million) from a year-ago 5.33 billion, but beat the 3.77 billion analysts expected.

Loan losses, a figure closely watched due to a slump in the pandemic-hit wider economy, were 1.24 billion crowns, worse than a year-ago 109 million but beating the 1.37 billion loss expected by analysts.

($1 = 9.0753 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((Colm.Fulton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More