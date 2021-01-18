Swedbank proposes dividend of 4.35 SEK/share for 2019

STOCKHOLM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's Swedbank SWEDa.ST said on Monday it would propose a dividend of 4.35 crowns ($0.52) per share for 2019, adding it may consider further dividends when the effects of the pandemic become clearer.

The country's financial watchdog (FSA) said in December it expected banks to be restrictive with dividends and share buybacks through September, due to economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

The FSA had previously called on banks to refrain from dividend payments in 2020, and retain cash to support the supply of credit at a time of stress in markets.

Swedbank said on Monday it had considered the FSA's request, and had made the dividend proposal in consultation with the watchdog. Chairman Göran Persson said he was pleased to propose the general meeting to decide on the dividend.

"Our dividend is important, especially for investment funds, pension funds, and private shareholders as well as foundations," he said in a statement.

Swedbank said the dividend proposal corresponded to around 25% of net earnings for the financial year 2019, and was expected be paid out on Feb. 22.

"When the effects of the pandemic can be further determined and if the conditions are appropriate, the Board of Directors intends to propose further dividends relating to the results from the financial year 2019," it said.

($1 = 8.3946 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by David Evans)

